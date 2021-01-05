Karaoke. A age-old hobby that has become a gateway to stardom for so many of today’s biggest stars with the help of social media.

In this generation, the world has seen the rise of superstars through viral succession daily. The practice has seen acts achieve the highest of heights in music, for example, pop duo, Karmin, performing on Saturday Night Live in 2017. Today, we have the latest cover duo making their way into the limelight in foreigners Léa Aubert and Mathieu Bréant, better known as the pop band, Luna Stone.

In 2020, following an awesome 2019 tour run with Julie Zenatti, Luna Stone prepared for the arrival of a forthcoming project with a string of popularity-buliding songs that garnered the attention of newfound fans, peers and more. Stone’s presented a stimulating infused sound that presents us the past, present and future of pop music. Based on the duo’s popularity, they’ve collaborated with credible lyricists François Welgryn, Kendji

Girac, Johnny and David Halliday, Céline Dion and Amel Bent.

Collaborations and covers drew in an astonishing amount of views on social media which leads to Luna Stone becoming one of the most sought-after new acts of 2020. And while a popular demand, the band continued to maintain high-level creativity, performance and charisma that made them undeniable on a widespread scale. It’s safe to say Luna Stone are bonafide popstars now.

After making 2020 their biggest year yet, Luna Stone plans to capitalize on the popularity in the new year with the release of a debut album of original songs which will be led by the debut single, titled, “Pop Et Lunaire.” Before the new music, check out Luna Stone’s latest cover to the Suzanne Vega hit below.

For the complete Luna Stone catalog, head over to their official Soundcloud account. Want more Luna Stone? Follow the up-and-coming sensation on Instagram.

Take a look at Luna Stone’s latest cover below.