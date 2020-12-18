Ava King has released her new single. “Leave Me On Read.”

She comments, “It’s about something every girl (and probably guy) has experienced in the era of modern app dating: someone not texting you back and just disappearing. Now that we’re all strangers on a dating app, there’s no accountability which means this happens a lot more often, but it doesn’t hurt any less.

Of course, the character in the song is affected in the extreme. I love writing songs where I let the crazy, unstable side of my ego run the show, I just set her off and watch how far she runs.”

When it comes to the music video, Ava comments “Honestly this one isn’t really going to help my dating life. I’m murdering a guy because he hasn’t responded to my text. But it was such great fun to film! Obviously, the main character is mentally ill, but I also wanted to make it OK to be angry at someone for just disappearing on you. I think there’s pressure on women to be cooler than guys, to not get emotionally attached, to live in this xanax-y whatever mode. But that’s just never been me, I ruminate, I cry, I go a little crazy, and then after weeks/months I finally get over it (generally without murdering the person). I guess with the video, I just wanted to say “hey, it’s OK to be angry and sad about stuff, even if it’s just little stuff.”

Her songwriting and production have landed on Crazy Rich Asians, The Ellen Show, and more. She is now focusing on her career as an artist.

The message in her music is to love and accept yourself, regardless of where you’re at in life. King wants to create a safe haven in which people can feel good about themselves without worrying about sexuality and financial success as a basis for self-esteem

Ava King was born and raised in France, just outside of Paris. At her young age, she has accomplished so much, making her name known worldwide. She attended Columbia University and briefly studied Chinese and Journalism. She had her first article published in the New York Times at age 18. After graduating, she moved to China for a decade where she worked as a singer and a TV show host.

After appearing on almost every single national network. Obtaining one million followers on social media, and was covered by press including the Southern Weekend, she decided to make her way stateside.

She had later admitted that her time in China had been lonely and she had always wanted to learn about American pop music. After researching situations involving women being taken advantage of in the music industry, she decided that learning to produce music as a woman was very important.

Her goal is to help out other female artists and give them a respectful and safe creative space and create music that truly resounded for her.