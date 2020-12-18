New Los Angeles recording artist Jay La Osay is confident he has the skills, music and determination to ascend from newcomer to chart-topper instantly in 2021. Today, he makes his move with the release of the new visual for the latest single, “Ball Hard Never Fall.”

In the new video, the energetic OSay shows us the payoff of hard work, early mornings and long nights with a tour of a lavish house, car and cash. Rocking hometeam colors, the emerging artist rolls around and pops off over the top wordplay and expectation for the latest body of work of the same title. A follow-up to the 2019 Never Moving Scared EP. The new video is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan eager to discover more for the next-gen artist.

The new video features Jay surrounded by the hustle and bustle of the inner city as he reflects on humble beginnings. “I’m a South Central baby if you ask me where I’m from, I ain’t never bang the hood but I know how to use a gun. I hustle every day, I ain’t got no time for fun and since I was a youngin Kesha said I was the one” Prior to “Ball Hard Never Fall.” This energetic visual serves as the catalyst to Jay’s latest body of work, watch the video for “Ball Hard Never Fall”.

“Ball Hard Never Fall” is directed by Shot By Blayr. BLAKKAT206 behind the boards. For more on Jay La Osay, follow him on Instagram.

Watch the new video by Jay La Osay, below.