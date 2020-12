Taking a hiatus for a couple years, Settle The Sky feels that Year of Ruin is like a continuation from their younger days that picked right back up with an even better sound. The group found new inspirations during quarantine from guitar riffs & quickly found themselves back in the studio recording new music.

Interview Video:

Artwork:

Track-Listing:

1. Year Of Ruin

2. Creatures Of Habit (feat. Adam Lynn)

3. Linger

4. Gods Can Grow Beards All Over

5. Twin Flame

6. Herløv

