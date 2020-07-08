The Popular Sultra Mixes Michael Gray’s “The Weekend”

On the contrary, thriving recording artist Michael Gray is having a phenomenal 2020. The popular DJ has been trailblazing a path to the top with a series of hit songs. Today, he links up with Sultra for a heavy-duty mix of the star’s popular new song, “The Weekend.” A Tik-Tok most-requested, already a classic, Gray and Sultra combined unique dance elements for the incredible new music, giving the song’s a new lease on life.

Michael Gray on “The Weekend”:

“ I have been working with live strings and horn sections a lot recently and it occurred to me to try ‘The Weekend’ as a totally different concept while keeping the integrity of the original…and it worked! I got chills when I first heard Stephen Hussey’s (Soul to Soul) arrangement. I think it makes Shena’s lead vocal ( and Xavier’s BV’s ) sound so good! I asked friends Mousse T, Low Steppa & Mat. Joe if they would like to have a go at remixing it and they all delivered awesome versions. When I made the record back in 2004 I didn’t realize how much this record would endure and appeal to younger and younger generations in its original form alone. I still get a buzz, particularly when I see DJ’s such as Claptone and Low Steppa playing it to huge crowds. Radio play has been amazing over the years too. It makes me smile that there are thousands of TikTok videos to it as well!”

In the U.K., Michael has established himself as one of the biggest DJs in the game. Hailing from London, Gray is the world’s #2 Soul/Funk/Disco Artist on Traxsource in 2019. To-date, “The Weekend” is still loved and played by the biggest DJ’s the world over.

Feel free to stream Michael Gray’s complete catalog, available now on Spotify. After the listen, continue to follow Michael Gray on Instagram and Facebook.

Watch “The Weekend” now.