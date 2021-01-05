Raeshaun is an independent artist from and based in Toronto — a key hip-hop city that is influenced by Caribbean culture and vibes. He’s been on the come up in the Toronto music scene and has created a lane of his own as he’s consistently released music. His newest single “WAVY” featuring Rajan is a testament to his skills as an artist and showcases his capability to caribbean/island sounds.

“WAVY” serves as a follow up to another single that Raeshaun released in 2020 called “Dubai” featuring Karl Wolf. The upbeat, catchy tune can best be described as something that you can vibe to any time of the day. According to Raeshaun, the collaboration with Rajan for “WAVY” came together as the result of a fan messaging him on Instagram and suggesting that he should consider a collab with the other Toronto artist. Seeing as though both artists have a sound that would mesh well, Raeshaun took the suggestion to heart and reached out with an island beat that he had in the vault. Since the release of the single, the reaction has been amazing. It has picked up steam on Spotify’s Release Radar as well as Spotify’s Discover Weekly.

Raeshaun’s unique sound is a blend between melodic hip hop, pop, R&B, and dancehall/afrobeats. His music can be chill but energetic at the same time. Some of his goals for the future include developing a loyal fanbase all over the world and to have a stadium packed with fans one day.

While he’s always on the lookout for new ways to sonically incorporate his Canadian and Guyanese background into his work, his singles like “Dubai” and “WAVY” serve as great examples of how Raeshaun’s sound can be versatile and distinctive. For everything Raeshaun, follow him on Instagram.