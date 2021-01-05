… and that bar has beer that has lower alcohol contents than other beers because it is Utah.

Utah. Fucking Utah. The Used. The fucking Used. Read our (Scott Waldman and 18th & Addison’s Tom Kunzman) 100% subjective list ranking the band’s studio albums right now.

Please:

The Canyon (2017)

TK: New Used is good Used.

SW: Good Used is new Used.

TK: For you, I’d do anything.

SW: Tom, you paint such a pretty picture.

TK: For you, I’ll do it over and over again.

SW: For you, I’ll do it over and over again.

TK and SW: (singing) Over and over again!

Vulnerable (2012)

SW: I listened to “I Come Alive” over and over again when I first heard it. (pauses) I still do. (pauses) It gave me love.

TK: MOVING ON, even though your dad jokes hurt no one, they hurt me.

SW: Would you say that it (WAIT FOR IT, WAIT FOR IT) makes you feel (WAIT FOR IT, WAIT FOR IT) VULNERABLE?

TK: MOVING ON, let’s kiss this section goodbye and move onto some imaginary enemies.

Imaginary Enemy (2014)

SW: Tom, TOM! I’m gonna cry.

TK: Scott, that’s make believe.

SW: Tom, TOM! I just cried.

TK: Evolution of tears? Revolution of beers?

SW: BOTH!

TK: This is a serious album, Scott. Let’s get serious.

SW: Sorry. I agree.

TK: I forgive you.

SW: Tom, I’m a work in progress.

TK: Scott, I don’t forgive you anymore.

SW: SORRY! THIS ALBUM IS SERIOUS! Imaginary Enemy is probably the band’s most political record, right?

TK: I forgive you.

Heartwork (2020)

SW: My heart.

TK: Your soul.

SW: You work.

TK: I roll.

SW: This album ruled.

TK: This album ruled.

Artwork (2009)

SW: Matt.

TK: Squire.

In Love And Death (2004)

SW: This album is SAD. Like love. Like death. Just fucking brutally sad.

TK: This is the album that got me into The Used.

SW: You’re three years old; I’m a fake.

TK: (confused)

SW: The Used’s self-titled debut was the album that got me into The Used.

TK: I see what you did there, you lying old man!

SW: I’m so old, I caught fire!

TK: What?

SW: EXACTLY!

Lies For The Liars (2007)

TK: LIAR LIAR, BURN IN HELL!

SW: I need to find a way for you to trust me again.

TK: For starters, stop smothering me.

SW: But there was an earthquake! I was worried.

TK: You didn’t have to send me to the hospital.

SW: I know. I goofed. I’m pretty handsome awkward sometimes.

The Used (2002)

TK: The.

SW: Used.

TK: THE FUCKING USED.

SW: HEY! HEY! WASH OUT YOUR DIRTY MOUTH WITH THE TASTE OF INK!

TK: (whispers) The fucking Used.

The fucking Used, bro. The fucking Used. The fucking. The. We love this band and you.