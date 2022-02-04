Oliver Tree has just released his latest single entitled “Freaks & Geeks,” as well as it’s accompanying music video, which can be found below.

The new song hinges on sparse acoustic guitar punctuated by warm lo-fi production from Oliver Tree, Whethan, and Casey Mattson. Right out of the gate, he declares, “I’m a weirdo, I’m a freak, no matter who I try to be…I change my life. I change my ways. I always wanted better days.” His vulnerable vocals resound on the chantable refrain as he ultimately serves up an empowering anthem for outcasts everywhere.

The music video finds Oliver Tree traversing through neighborhoods adorned in his new emo cowboy outfit, accompanied by a furry friend, giving new meaning to being an outlaw in his “Freaks and Geeks” music video.

“Freaks & Geeks” arrives on the heels of his latest single “Cowboys Don’t Cry.” He delivered the track’s debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Watch it here. So far, the music video has racked up over 12 million YouTube views, while song has garnered 10 million streams and counting.

The singles pave the way for the arrival of his recently announced new album, Cowboy Tears, which will be released on February 18th via Atlantic Records. It’s available for pre-order and pre-save here.

Artwork:

Tour Dates:

FEBRUARY 2022

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

26 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

MARCH 2022

1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

2 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

4 – Chicago, IL – Radius

5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

6 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre & Ballroom

9 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

12 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

19 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

24 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

25-27 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival

26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

MAY 2022

20-22 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

27 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

29 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival