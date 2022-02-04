Oliver Tree has just released his latest single entitled “Freaks & Geeks,” as well as it’s accompanying music video, which can be found below.
The new song hinges on sparse acoustic guitar punctuated by warm lo-fi production from Oliver Tree, Whethan, and Casey Mattson. Right out of the gate, he declares, “I’m a weirdo, I’m a freak, no matter who I try to be…I change my life. I change my ways. I always wanted better days.” His vulnerable vocals resound on the chantable refrain as he ultimately serves up an empowering anthem for outcasts everywhere.
The music video finds Oliver Tree traversing through neighborhoods adorned in his new emo cowboy outfit, accompanied by a furry friend, giving new meaning to being an outlaw in his “Freaks and Geeks” music video.
“Freaks & Geeks” arrives on the heels of his latest single “Cowboys Don’t Cry.” He delivered the track’s debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Watch it here. So far, the music video has racked up over 12 million YouTube views, while song has garnered 10 million streams and counting.
The singles pave the way for the arrival of his recently announced new album, Cowboy Tears, which will be released on February 18th via Atlantic Records. It’s available for pre-order and pre-save here.
Artwork:
Tour Dates:
FEBRUARY 2022
19 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
26 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
MARCH 2022
1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
2 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
4 – Chicago, IL – Radius
5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
6 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre & Ballroom
9 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
11 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
12 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden
14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
17 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
19 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
24 – Dallas, TX – The Factory
25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
25-27 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival
26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
MAY 2022
20-22 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival
27 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival
29 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival