Wallows have announced that they will be releasing their highly-anticipated new album, Tell Me That It’s Over, on March 25th via Atlantic Records. The record was produced by the multi-GRAMMY Award winning Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) and contains 10 tracks informed by everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk to early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia. See track list below and pre-order the album here.
To go along with the album announcement, Wallows have released their new song “Especially You” with an accompanying music video directed by Jason Lester.
On the meaning behind album single “Especially You,” Dylan Minnette says, “It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch. It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”
Artwork:
Track-listing:
Hard to Believe
I Don’t Want to Talk
Especially You
At the End of the Day
Marvelous
Permanent Price
Missing Out
Hurts Me
That’s What I Get
Guitar Romantic Search Adventure
Tour Dates:
April 01 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre * (SOLD OUT)
April 02 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum * (SOLD OUT)
April 03 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)
April 04 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)
April 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * (SOLD OUT)
April 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield * (SOLD OUT)
April 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades * (SOLD OUT)
April 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren * (SOLD OUT)