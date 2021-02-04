Though they never truly went away, 2020 brought an interesting career resurgence for 90’s rockers Eve 6: through Twitter. This resurgence has been well-documented, and you likely have seen it already — after all, Rolling Stone, Spin, and The Washington Post all took notice.

Now, Eve 6 is ready to prove that they can be more than just jokesters on the internet. Today, they’ve announced that their new EP, grim value, will be released on June 25th via Velocity Records.

With grim value, the band is returning to their punk roots with fast-paced, aggressive songs across the 5 tracks. On the news, the band shares, “Hi, our band’s called Eve 6. We’re back which is confirmation we’re living in the end times.”

In addition to the announcement, Eve 6 has shared the EP’s lead single, “black nova,” which will make it’s radio debut on KROG later tonight, alongside an exclusive interview and two acoustic tracks. Check out the music video below and pre-order the EP now here.

