At the tail end of January, British pop singer/songwriter Emma Webb released her newest single, “90s Playlist,” which embodies her feelings of gratitude for her close friendships. This folky song holds a familiar, gentle, and sweet tone- filling song up with Webb’s delightful words, warm vocals, and delicate guitar sounds.

“90s Playlist” captures Webb’s fondest memory of a road trip alongside her best friend, all while singing their favorite 90’s throwbacks together.

Webb shares, “We blasted out 90s music all the way and harmonized the hell out of The Spice Girls!!.”

Throughout the track are waves of stunning, angelic harmonies giving a subtle musical tribute to the artists of the 90s. This minimalist track is rich in feeling and wonderfully mesmerizing. It carries a steady, calm feeling throughout while adding a wash of subtle power that encapsulates the raw emotion & vulnerable lyrics.

Webb comments “My music is all about unconditional love, self-love, and discovering what’s really important in life. It’s very honest and all my songs are specifically about something or someone in my life.”

Her songs are an open book of raw, visual storytelling, giving insight into her precious, personal moments and memories.

Emma Webb has been inspired by an array of artists and genres, especially Alanis Morissette, The Corrs, The Beautiful South, and Natalie Imbruglia, whilst also being lyrically influenced by songwriters such as Paul Simon, Carole King, and Joni Mitchell. She has worked as a vocal and music teacher since leaving University in 2013, sung live at BBC Radio Two on The Michael Ball Show, performed at BBC Proms in the Park, Hyde Park 2018 and 2019, as well as having performed as part of a choir with Susan Boyle and Michael Ball on Britain’s Got Talent.

With the release of “90s Playlist,” 2021 is shaping up to be pretty big for Emma Webb.