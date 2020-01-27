Singer The Vuja De Drops Off Debut Album, ‘Dive In’

The Vujà Dé’s is an emerging recording artist from Dallas, Texas, who’s music gives you is blissful and unique. Difficult to categorize his ever-changing sonic smorgasbord, he often finds himself shifting seamlessly between a blend of R&B and indie-pop. Psychedelic backdrops, reverb-drenched vocals, haunting melodies and introspective story-telling drum up his signature sound.

His debut full-length offering Dive In recently dropped this past week. It’s a concept album that introduces the world to his unknown talents. The ten-track effort is only 26 minutes in run time, yet not a second goes by that isn’t carefully calculated and expertly crafted to add to the overall aesthetic and mood of the profound piece. Dive In has us doing just that and eagerly awaiting what’s next from the impressive young producer and songwriter.

Also deeply rooted in the hip-hop sphere, he has a joint project with frequent collaborator SHERIF on the way and has produced for the likes of Cash Money West new signees Flash Gottii and Coyote as well as emo-trap sensation Trippie Redd.

Check out the project below.