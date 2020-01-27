Diet Cig return with new single “Night Terrors” + spring tour dates

Indie-pop duo, Diet Cig are back with a buzzy new single called “night terrors.” The confessional track deals with insecurities in its many forms. “This song centers around my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activity. If we’re close enough to have ever shared a room, you know what I’m talking about. This song goes out to you,” says Diet Cig’s Alex Luciano.

She continues, “the idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there too. The people I’m closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song’s about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath. Even when I’m screaming at them in my sleep from across the hotel room.”

The single signals a new era for Diet Cig, following the success of their 2017 debut album Swear I’m Good At This. The pair also announced tour dates across North America and the UK this spring, kicking off on May 2nd in Bristol UK. Thin Lips and Sad13 will be joining the band as openers on the tour. All tour dates are listed below with tickets available starting Friday, January 31 at 10am local time.

Diet Cig Tour

May 02 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

May 04 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

May 05 – Manchester, UK @ YES

May 06 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly

May 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

May 15 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

May 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

May 18 – Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

May 20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

May 21 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

May 22 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

May 23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

May 24 – London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

May 26 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

May 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

May 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

May 29 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

May 30 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

June 02 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

June 03 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle # ^

June 04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell # ^

June 05 – Durham, NC @ Motorco #

June 06 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# = w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Thin Lips