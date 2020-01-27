The Wonder Years release “Washington Square Park” reimagining

Yesterday marked 10 years since The Wonder Years released The Upsides, which is a record that really helped change the trajectory of the band. “There’s no real way to quantify what The Upsides did for us personally or as a band. It’s not like a few things changed. Everything changed,” vocalist Dan Campbell explains.
The Wonder Years revealed yesterday that they will be performing The Upsides in full at this year’s Slam Dunk festival in the UK (with potential for more shows to come later), and also dropped a reimagined version of “Washington Square Park.” The track was one of the standout songs off of The Upsides, and this reimagined version is taken from their upcoming EP, Burst & Decay Volume II, which will drop on February 14th.
“This is our consensus favorite song on the EP,” Campbell says. “We had such a fun time figuring out a new lens to view it through. The challenge with any of these is how to subvert expectations while still remaining true to what made the song resonate in the first place.”
Listen for yourself below.
Kicking off just after Burst & Decay, Volume II is released, The Wonder Years will embark on a full U.S. tour in which they’ll be performing an acoustic and electric set nightly. Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, and Pool Kids will support each night. All of those dates can be found below.
Feb 20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)
Feb 21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)
Feb 22 – New York, NY @ Webster Theater
Feb 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head
Feb 25 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
Feb 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Feb 27 – Nashville, TN @ Cowan
Feb 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mar 1 – Dallas, TX @ Canton
Mar 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Mar 4 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Mar 5 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
Mar 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club*
Mar 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
Mar 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Mar 10 – Salt Lake, UT @ The Depot
Mar 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Mar 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
Mar 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
Mar 15 – Chicago, IL @ Concord
Mar 16 – Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
Mar 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Mar 19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes (SOLD OUT)
Mar 20 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
Mar 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore (SOLD OUT)
* No Pool Kids