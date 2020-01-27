The Wonder Years release “Washington Square Park” reimagining

Yesterday marked 10 years since The Wonder Years released The Upsides, which is a record that really helped change the trajectory of the band. “There’s no real way to quantify what The Upsides did for us personally or as a band. It’s not like a few things changed. Everything changed,” vocalist Dan Campbell explains.

The Wonder Years revealed yesterday that they will be performing The Upsides in full at this year’s Slam Dunk festival in the UK (with potential for more shows to come later), and also dropped a reimagined version of “Washington Square Park.” The track was one of the standout songs off of The Upsides, and this reimagined version is taken from their upcoming EP, Burst & Decay Volume II, which will drop on February 14th.

“This is our consensus favorite song on the EP,” Campbell says. “We had such a fun time figuring out a new lens to view it through. The challenge with any of these is how to subvert expectations while still remaining true to what made the song resonate in the first place.”

Listen for yourself below.

Kicking off just after Burst & Decay, Volume II is released, The Wonder Years will embark on a full U.S. tour in which they’ll be performing an acoustic and electric set nightly. Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, and Pool Kids will support each night. All of those dates can be found below.

Feb 20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

Feb 21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

Feb 22 – New York, NY @ Webster Theater

Feb 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head

Feb 25 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

Feb 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Feb 27 – Nashville, TN @ Cowan

Feb 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mar 1 – Dallas, TX @ Canton

Mar 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mar 4 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Mar 5 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

Mar 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club*

Mar 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Mar 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Mar 10 – Salt Lake, UT @ The Depot

Mar 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Mar 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

Mar 14 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Mar 15 – Chicago, IL @ Concord

Mar 16 – Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

Mar 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Mar 19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes (SOLD OUT)

Mar 20 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

Mar 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore (SOLD OUT)

* No Pool Kids