Today, beloved singer/songwriter Chris Farren has released a new song, “Bluish.” The new single follows the release of “Cosmic Leash,” and is the opening track on his new Jay Som-produced album, Doom Singer (out 8/4 via Polyvinyl).

“Bluish” was the first single written for Doom Singer, and one that sort of ended up setting the tone for the rest of the album and it’s narrative course. Rather than following the common knowledge of getting more wiser as you get older, Farren has only become less certain. “I’m constantly processing the way I feel about things, and I didn’t want any of these songs to sound sure of themselves, or to communicate any clear message.”

The release of “Bluish” is also accompanied by a music video, which Farren explains “For this video I stood in front of a green screen while my wife blasted me with a leaf blower for 5 minutes. I was inspired by a short animated film I saw on the Criterion Channel (I’m smart) called “Asparagus” by an amazing visual artist named Suzan Pitt.”

Watch the new music video below and pre-order Doom Singer here.

Additionally, Farren is heading out on tour this fall, with dates in the U.K. and throughout North America. Find all of the announced dates below — as well as the artwork and track-listing for Doom Singer — and get your tickets here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Bluish All We Ever Get Over U Only U Doom Singer Screensaver First Place My Beauty Cosmic Leash Statue Song

Tour dates:

08/29 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

08/30 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room

08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/01 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

09/02 – London, UK @ The Lexington

09/03 – Newport, UK @ Le Pub

09/04 – Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon

09/05 – Brighton, UK @ Hope & Ruin

09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One #

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

09/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

09/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room #

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub #

09/16 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive #

09/19 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ HOB Voodoo Room #

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid (late show) $

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill $

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project $

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry $

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen %

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %

10/10 – Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary %

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch %

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom %

# w/ Diners

$ w/ GUPPY

% w/ Mo Troper

.