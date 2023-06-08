Today, Los Angeles-based rock sensations Bad Omens have released the highly-anticipated music video for their smash hit single, “Just Pretend.”

The music video was directed by Erik Rojas (Chase Atlantic, Jessie J, Waterparks) and based on a story written by Bad Omens’ vocalist Noah Sebastian. “Just Pretend” itself has taken on a life of its own, peaking at #1 on Active Rock radio while currently in the top 10 on Alt Radio, while also amassing over 135 million streams and counting.

Watch the video for “Just Pretend” below.

Additionally, Bad Omens have unveiled their new comic book series Concrete Jungle, which will be distributed via Sumerian Comics. Co-written by Sebastian and Kevin Roditeli (“Freak Show”) and illustrated by Nicola Izzo, the four-issue monthly series will be available for purchase in stores beginning September 6th. Be sure to keep an eye out for limited edition bundles later in the year and for further information, please click here.

Bad Omens will hit the road on their “Concrete Forever” fall headlining tour, with support coming from ERRA and I See Stars. View the announced dates below, and find tickets for the few remaining shows that aren’t sold out here.

Tour dates:

September 1 – Houston, TX @c Bayou Music Center (Sold Out)

September 2 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (Sold Out)

September 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater (Sold Out)

September 5 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live (Sold Out)

September 6 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (Sold Out)

September 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy (Sold Out)

September 9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (Sold Out)

September 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 (Sold Out)

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Sold Out)

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Upgraded)

September 15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore (Sold Out)

September 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Sold Out)

September 18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (Sold Out)

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel (Sold Out)

September 21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Sold Out)

September 24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

September 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom (Sold Out)

September 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live (Sold Out)

September 29 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Sold Out)

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union (Sold Out)

October 2 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (Sold Out)

October 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre (Sold Out)

October 4 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (Sold Out)

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium (Sold Out)

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

October 10 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre (Sold Out)

October 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel (Sold Out)

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum (Sold Out)

Fall Festival Dates

September 10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

October 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock