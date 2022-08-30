Maryland’s Olumide is on his way to the top, and it starts with his new album, titled Road To Riches. For his sixth album, Olumide links with a stellar cast of producers for signature production, including Serigo Cortez, FiveOhTrez, Vicious Varez Visions, KILASI, Dizzee Beats, and Justin Loring. The ten-track release tells the journey of Olumide’s rise to prominence as he begins to become a legitimate star in this industry. Olumide supports the album with new music video for the single “Flip,” which is shown below.

“Road to riches describes my journey, my challenges, and my perspective on this path to success,” says Olumide. “But it’s not as conceptual as you may think. This is high-volume, outside, trunk, ego-boosting music. After all, it’s Summer time right?”

Road To Riches is available now on all platforms via Olumide, LLC and PGN Records, LLC. The album follows the new star’s 2020 effort, Maintain, which spawned the hits “Ushy Gushy,” “1950, and “Cut It Out.” For newfound fans, Road To Riches is the perfect origin point ahead of jumping on the artist’s bandwagon.

Check out Olumide’s full album below, and afterward, follow the rising star daily on social media.