Today, The Wonder Years have released another standout new track, “Old Friends Like Lost Teeth.” The song comes off their highly anticipated new album, The Hum Goes On Forever, which is due out September 23rd. Pre-orders for the record can be found here.

“Old Friends Like Lost Teeth” is accompanied by a music video, directed by Benjamin Lieber, which hammers home the gut-wrenching push-and-pull throughout, as The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell reflects back on yet another friend gone too soon.

“As much as I try not to dwell on loss, I can’t help myself from thinking about it, writing about it, singing about it,” Campbellexplains. “This is a song for another friend who passed too soon and about how I wish I could stop myself from opening the sutures, about how I know it’ll be painful to play live, and how powerless I am to do anything else.”

The Hum Goes On Forever finds The Wonder Years facing an onslaught of things outside of their control; a scenario that’s only further exasperated by the fact that it’s also the first album they’ve made sinceCampbell became a father.

Between pre-vaccine pandemic logistics, anxiety, postpartum depression, inherited trauma, and a band searching for their deeper existential purpose, The Hum Goes On Forever was undoubtedly the most challenging record The Wonder Years has ever made. And while it may have taken them hell to get there, but the resulting music speaks for itself.

The album is named after a booklet in their 2018 album Sister Cities, and is a self-referencing masterpiece, and it finds The Wonder Years at their absolute, unequivocal peak. It’s a revealing representation of how the six members have all grown together as musicians; they know when to be restrained and when to explode, filling in space and emptiness as needed to create a record that mirrors the heart-torn urgency at its core.

September 4 – The Great Allentown Fair – Allentown, PA

September 10 – Is For Lovers Fest – Cincinnati, OH

September 16 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

Oct 22-29 – When We Were Young – Las Vegas, NV

WITH FIREWORKS + MACSEAL:

October 6 • Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

October 8 • Main Street Armory – Rochester, NY

October 9 • Royal Oak Music Hall – Royal Oak, MI

October 13 • Irving Plaza – New York, NY

October 14 • Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

October 15 • Palladium – Worcester, MA