Today, Taking Meds have just announced that they will be releasing their new album, Dial M for Meds, on September 1st via Smartpunk Records.

Dial M for Meds was produced and recorded by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios (The Armed, Joyce Manor, NAILS), and finds Taking Meds at their very best: seamlessly merging college-rock catchiness with the energy and aggressiveness of their post-hardcore roots.

To go alongside the album announcement, Taking Meds have released their hook-driven new single, “Outside.” It follows the previously released “Memory Lane” and comes alongside a fittingly tongue-in-cheek music video. Clocking in at just 2:22, “Outside” wastes no time in demonstrating the group’s mastery of big guitars and even bigger melodies, offering the perfect start to the summer of Taking Meds.

Watch the music video for “Outside” below, and pre-order Dial M for Meds here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Memory Lane Outside Aftertaste Life Support Long Tooth Something Higher Wading Out The Other End Kindness See The Clowns

Tour dates:

07/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows #

08/30 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

09/03 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

09/06 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

09/07 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar ^

09/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

09/09 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

09/10 Detroit, MI @ Lager House ^

09/24 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

# w/ 7Seconds, Jivebomb

* w/ Smoking Popes

^ w/ Born Without Bones