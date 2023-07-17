Today, multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer Jeremih has released a brand new single, “Room,” which features Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz.

The show stopping new single is out now via Def Jam Recordings and can be heard below, marking the first new single from Jeremih in 2023.

The track unites three sounds, styles, and regions on one universal track with global appeal. Chicago’s own Jeremih projects his instantly recognizable smooth and slick signature croon over a laidback bounce. Repping Atlanta, 2 Chainz rolls through with quotable bars as Nigerian phenomenon Adekunle Gold taps into Afrobeats spirit and energy, infusing the track with intercontinental flair.

Next up, Jeremih hits the road as a special guest on The Final Lap Tour headlined by 50 Cent and also featuring Busta Rhymes. Check out the dates below and pick up tickets here.

Tour dates:

7/21: Maverik Center – Salt Lake City, UT

7/23: Ball Arena – Denver, CO

7/25: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL – St. Lois, MO

7/27: Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

7/28: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

7/29: Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

8/1: Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

8/3: Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

8/5: Darien Lake Amphitheatre – Darien Center, NY

8/6: Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

8/8: Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

8/11: Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT

8/12: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ

8/13: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre – Virginia Beach, VA

8/15: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek – Raleigh, NC

8/16: PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

8/17: Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

8/19: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

8/20: iThink Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

8/22: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre – Tuscaloosa, AL

8/24: Toyota Center** – Houston, TX

8/25: Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX

8/27: Isleta Amphitheatre – Albuquerque, NM

8/29: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ

8/30: Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

8/31: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

9/1: FivePoint Amphitheater – Irvine, CA

9/2: Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

9/4: Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

9/6: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre – Ridgefield, WA

9/7: Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

9/8: Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CA

9/10: Scotibank Saddledome – Calgary, CA

9/11: Roger Place – Edmonton, CA

9/13: Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, CA

9/15: Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul. MN

9/16: United Center – Chicago, IL

9/17: Pine Knob Music Theater – Detroit, MI

9/19: CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

9/20: PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

9/22: Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

11/7: 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

11/14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena –

11/15: AO Arena – Manchester, England

11/17: OVO Arena Wembley – London, England

11/18: Utilita Arena – Newcastle, England

11/19: OVO Hydro – Glasgow

11/21: The 02 – London

12/02: Rac Arena – Perth

12/04: Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Hindmarsh

12/5: Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne

12/6: Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne

12/09: Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

12/10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall

12/11: Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Boondall

12/14: Spark Arena – Auckland