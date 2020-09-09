Missio announce ‘Can You Feel the Sun’ + drop two new singles

Austin, Texas powerhouse duo Missio have announced that their new full-length album, Can You Feel the Sun, will be released on October 23rd via 2B Recordings/BMG.

Recorded at Austin’s Matchbox Studios, the 10-song album was produced by the band alongside longtime collaborator and studio owner Dwight A. Baker (Brandi Carlile, Bea Miller, Bob Schneider), and features guest appearances from hip-hop icons Paul Wall and Esoteric of Czarface. Can You Feel The Sun is available to pre-save here.

“We started talking with Dwight last summer about recording new music even though our second album had just released,” says Missio singer/songwriter Matthew Brue. “I felt inspired after coming back from our first European shows in some of the most beautiful cities in the world and seeing our music translate across the ocean, which was incredibly surreal” he continues, with multi-instrumentalist and engineer David Butler adding “The reason we create and release music is because we love the process of making it all. Being able to write songs for ourselves has to be its own reward even though we’re hoping we can get out on the road and play music for people again soon. Until then we’re hoping, through our music and lyrics, to encourage people to ask questions and to open their minds.”

Along with the news of their new album, Missio have released a double-single featuring the title-track and album opener, “Can You Feel the Sun,” and the cathartic “Don’t Forget to Open Your Eyes.”

Stream both singles below.