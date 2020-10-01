Julia Michaels drops first solo single of 2020, “Lie Like This”

Today, the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Julia Michaels has retuned with her first solo single of 2020 and highly anticipated new single, “Lie Like This.”

“Like Like This” was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz (Dua Lipa, Halsey, Maroon 5) and exuded dance floor energy with rapid neon synths. Her intimate delivery builds with the beat towards an incredibly catchy and easily hummable hook. With a glossy soundscape and freeing spirit, “Lie Like This” shows a new side to Michaels.

Regarding the song, Michaels shared, “It’s about being hesitant about this new, beautiful thing and just giving in anyway, because you know that it’s really special. There are so many spectrums of love. One minute, you’re crying on the floor because you’ve been broken up with or something didn’t work out the way that you wanted to. Then, all of a sudden, you’re kissing in a park and you’re holding hands with someone new and you’ve got all these butterflies. It’s just such a broad spectrum, such a range of emotions—love—and I wanted to distill its essence into a song.”

While “Lie Like This” is the first solo single for Michaels in 2020, that hasn’t stopped her from being busy throughout the industry. With a reputation as one of the top songwriters in the industry, she has contributed to three songs on Selena Gomez’s Rare, including “Lose You To Love Me,” “Look At Her Now,” and “Fun.” Additional songwriting credits include Dua Lipa’s “Pretty Please,” Zara Larsson’s “Love Me Land,” The Chicks’ “Julianna Calm Down,” “Tights On My Boat,” “Texas Man” and more.

Michaels also teamed up with the singer/songwriter JP Saxe on the heartbreaking ballad, “If the World Was Ending.” While the song was released back in the fall of 2019, it has only grown in popularity, currently in the top 10 at Top 40 radio and is approaching the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.