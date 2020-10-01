Roadrunner Records announces newest signee, Canada’s Dana Dentata

Canadian-born musician Dana Dentata has announced her signing with Roadrunner Records, becoming the first female solo artist signed to the label.

To celebrate the news, Dentata has shared the performance art film, “The Resurrection of Dana Dentata.” Conceptualized and directed by Dentata herself, the 20-mnute piece captures her as she carves through performances of tracks from her 2019 EP Daddy Loves You, as well as brand-new material with an unapologetically raw expression of sexual power.

Next week, on October 8th, Dentata will drop her new single, “Do U Like Me Now? — her first new music of 2020. The single will serve as a preview of her upcoming debut album, Pantychrist, which is expected to arrive next year via Roadrunner. Recently, she has been in the studio working with artists and producers such as Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, Kris Esfandiari of King Woman / Miserable, Robokid, Yawns and Fish Narc of GothbBoiClique, and more.

Additionally, Dentata is set to feature in the genre busting horror/musical podcast, Halloween In Hell, which will premiere on October 10th via all podcast platforms.