Ahead of the April 22 release of their new album Planet Zero, multi-platinum band Shinedown have announced the Planet Zero World Tour (produced by Live Nation), with special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie, and have also released “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo,” a brand-new song from the forthcoming album.(Photo Credit: Sanjay Parikh)

The Planet Zero World Tour begins in Bonner Springs, KS on September 3rd, kicking off a 20-date U.S. run of fall shows that will see the record-breaking, chart-topping band bring their new music, #1 hits, fan favorites and biggest stage show yet to cities from coast to coast in support of Planet Zero. Tickets are available today at 10am local time at www.livenation.com. This leg of the Planet Zero World Tour also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, KY and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, CA. Full routing below, including The Revolution’s Live Tour kicking off April 1 with special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE, followed by UK/Europe festival sets and select shows with Iron Maiden in June and Canadian dates with special guests Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in July and August. For tickets and all show details, please visit www.shinedown.com.

While lead single “Planet Zero” – Shinedown’s record-breaking 18th #1 – remains in the top spot at Active Rock Radio for the fourth consecutive week, the band has released album track “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo.” The frenetic yet massively catchy track takes on the platforms and institutions that don’t value honesty and instead use half-truths, false narratives and innuendo to push agendas that are often not reflective of the people’s best interest. PRESS HERE to listen to “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo”.

Pre-order Planet Zero HERE. Each pre-order includes an instant download of “Planet Zero” and “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo.”

“Tell me the truth / Or tell me a lie / Tell me what I’ve gotta say to get out of this room alive

Show me the answers / Or give me a clue / There’s not enough space in the miles between me and you

Oh no / Here we go / Here come the saints of violence and innuendo

So tell me truth / Are you really surprised? / You live in a world where empathy goes to die” –

Lyrics from “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo”

“The Saints of Violence and Innuendo” introduce an album that sees Shinedown taking on the forces that keep us divided at a time when we need to be coming together. These songs warn of the dangerous dehumanizing consequences of cancel culture run rampant – if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding. Planet Zero is an incisive look at some of society’s most critical issues, including the increasingly toxic division among those of differing ideologies, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of social media and cancel culture on mental health and humanity. Part social commentary and part in-depth exploration of the human psyche, there is also hope, triumph, and reminders that we all need one another. After all, it is the band’s impassioned striving for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output.

The high-concept, ultra-vivid, viscerally charged album was produced by Shinedown’s Eric Bass (who also produced the band’s 2018 acclaimed album ATTENTION ATTENTION,) and recorded at Bass’ newly built Big Animal Studio in South Carolina.

Shinedown also recently made their ATTENTION ATTENTION feature film available worldwide. A stunning visual counterpart to their 2018 acclaimed album of the same name, the film brings to life the album’s narrative about a mental health journey and the resolve of the human spirit, weaving together 14 songs into a provocative and thought-provoking cinematic story that illuminates yet another dimension of Shinedown’s limitless creativity.

The film, directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica, Wiz Khalifa) is now available to rent and purchase worldwide on Vimeo and is available on iTunes in select territories. It is also available on digital and cable VOD in the U.S. and Canada, and on Blu-ray and DVD – PRESS HERE to purchase and watch.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2022

(newly announced dates in bold)

April 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #

April 2 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena #

April 4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena #

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #

April 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #

April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ PREMIER Center #

April 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

April 14 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center #

April 15 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #

April 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

April 18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #

April 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

April 22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #

April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

April 26 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #

April 28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

April 29 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena #

April 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena #

May 3 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum #

May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

May 6 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

May 7 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

May 21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

June 3 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 5 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 7 – Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +

June 9 – Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena

June 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 13 – Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +

June 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

July 8 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Live! Open Air Music Series

July 9 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Live! Open Air Music Series

July 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

July 16 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

July 19 – Quebec, QC @ Centre Videotron *^

July 20 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *^

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ History *^

July 23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

July 26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

July 27 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

July 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

July 30 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

July 31 – Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

August 2 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

August 3 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

September 3 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~

September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ~

September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ~

September 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

September 11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ~

September 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ~

September 16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ~

September 17 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ~

September 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

September 20 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ~

September 21 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater ~

September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (not a Live Nation date)

September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ~

September 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

October 1 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

October 2 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ~ (not a Live Nation date)

October 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ~

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ~

October 8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ~

October 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock (not a Live Nation date)

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE

+ with Iron Maiden

~ with Jelly Roll and John Harvie