It’s here! Music phenomenon Machine Gun Kelly releases his highly anticipated sixth studio album, mainstream sellout (Bad Boy/Interscope Records). mainstream sellout, executive produced by Travis Barker, caps a massive few months for the rock dynamo that included multiple hit singles and landing the cover on this week’s issue of Billboard, who hailed him as “Pop-Punk’s Crown Prince.” The magazine also shot a revealing 10-minute behind-the-scenes video interview with the hitmaker, in which he reveals personal insights and shares the inspiration behind his new music. Check out the Billboard exclusive video HERE and listen to the new album HERE . An exclusive CD version of mainstream sellout is available only at Target and features an alternative album cover and an extra track.

mainstream sellout boasts features from hitmakers including Gunna, Young Thug, blackbear, and iann dior. Plus, fans have already fallen in love with the album’s monster collaborations: “emo girl,” with WILLOW, which has shot to 50 million streams worldwide, “ay!”, alongside Lil Wayne, and “maybe” with rock innovators Bring Me the Horizon. Even more, man of the moment Pete Davidson appears on the album’s interlude track. The release also launches with 14 brand-new lyric videos for the album’s tracks, all directed by Kyle Cogan at Simian.LA working alongside muralist Roshi.

Fans can soon catch MGK live as he prepares to embark on a headlining arena tour beginning June 8 in Austin, TX. The U.S. trek spans 41 dates from June through August and includes MGK’s headlining slot at the 2022 Lollapalooza festival. After that summer stint, he’ll head to Europe for 15 stops in September and October. Supporting acts include a killer lineup of Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, WILLOW, blackbear, Trippie Redd, iann dior and more rotating throughout the tour. Tickets will go on sale today at 10am local time and are available for purchase HERE

MGK’s album release adds to what’s already been a wildly successful start to 2022 for the cross-genre hitmaker. Earlier this month, he honored fans with the release of his lockdown sessions EP, which took three fan-favorite viral tracks and distributed them officially across all streaming services for the first time. The album rollout also involved an exclusive video in partnership with Amazon for a hilarious mock-interview, with MGK portraying both roles and parodying many of the quips and criticisms directed at him. Watch HERE

mainstream sellout Tracklist

1. born with horns

2. god save me

3. maybe feat. Bring Me The Horizon

4. drug dealer feat. Lil Wayne

5. wall of fame (Interlude) feat. Pete Davidson

6. mainstream sellout

7. make up sex feat. blackbear

8. emo girl feat. WILLOW

9. 5150

10. paper cuts (album version)

11. WW4

12. ay! feat. Lil Wayne

13. fake love don’t last feat. iann dior

14. die in california feat. Gunna, Young Thug & Landon Barker

15. sid & nancy

16. twin flame