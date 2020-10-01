PREMIERE: This Modern releases new single + video “Next Time Around”

Coming from the sunny depths of Pheonix, AZ is This Modern, out with their new single and video “Next Time Around,” a day early with Substream.

The founding vision for this band is: “high risk, high reward.” Blending modern pop-rock with hip-hop, This Modern takes aim at a new identity, carving a place for their own in an oversaturated industry.

“The most important thing for us is giving our music the best possible chance of success. Our goal has always been to partner with a label that believes in our creative vision while offering a new level of behind-the-scenes support and opportunity. We are excited and proud to have found that in ​59 X Records​,” expressed Marcus Reardon, lead vocalist, and rapper.

Despite the global pandemic, This Modern has been making moves this year. With releasing their single “Better Off,” which has gained over 10,000 streams, and provided direct support for JUNO winners Neon Dreams, on their first regional tour in the United States before the shutdown.

“Next Time Around” is the group’s first single off their EP which will be released in 2021. The song captures the internal struggle and uncertainty around turning the page in the next chapter of your life.

“This track is the cathartic hope that we all have for another chance,” said songwriter and producer, Timo Willsey.

The video was filmed in Jerome, AZ because of its unique frozen in time, ghost town aesthetic and communicates the belief that even in the face of a global pandemic, it’s a mental choice to let a bad situation totally consume you.

In a world plagued with injustice and corruption, This Modern is prepared to set the record straight and pave a path forward for fans to be in control of their future, even if that future is bleak.