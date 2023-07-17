With just under three weeks remaining until the release of his sophomore album, Mammoth WVH — the brainchild of Wolfgang Van Halen — has announced a massive headlining tour to take place this fall. Mammoth II will be released on August 4th via BMG and can be pre-ordered here.

These announced dates come on the heels of Mammoth WVH’s successful European tour that saw them open for the likes of Metallica, Alter Bridge, and Def Leppard/Motley Crue. This headlining tour will kick off on November 4th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and make stops in Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, and more before wrapping up on December 9th in Los Angeles, California. Nita Strauss is set to serve as direct support for the entirety of the tour.

These dates also come as Mammoth picks up their spot opening for Metallica in the US for their previously announced dates on November 3rd in St. Louis and November 10th in Detroit.

All headline shows go on-sale to the general public this Friday, July 21st at 10AM local time. More information on all Mammoth shows can be found at here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Right? Like a Pastime Another Celebration at the End of the World Miles Above Me Take a Bow Optimist I’m Alright Erase Me Waiting Better Than You

Tour dates:

Newly announced dates:

Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ^

Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

Nov 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone ^

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^

Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection ^

Nov 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^

Nov 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

Nov 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live ^

Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^

Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre ^

Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^

Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater ^

Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues ^

Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Nov 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s ^

Nov 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

Nov 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory ^

Dec 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^

Dec 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^

Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues ^

Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^

Previously announced:

Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex *

Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Aug 4 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium #

Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

Aug 10 – Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec *

Aug 11 – Montreal, CA – Olympic Stadium #

Aug 12 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

Aug 13 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena *

Aug 16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 *

Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium #

Aug 19 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater *

Aug 20 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port *

Aug 22 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre ^

Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium #

Aug 26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

Aug 27 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC ^

Aug 30 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theater ^

Sep 1 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium #

Sep 3 – Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma

Sep 5 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre ^

Sep 8 – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico State Fair

Nov 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center #

Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field #

2024 dates:

May 24 – München, DE – Olympiastadion München #

Jun 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

Jun 14 – Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken #

Jul 5 – Warszawa, PL – PGE Narodowy #

Jul 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano #

Aug 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #

Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field #

Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium #

Aug 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center #

Sep 20 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

Sep 27 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

# Supporting Metallica