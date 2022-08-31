Arctic Monkeys release new song, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Posted by | Aug 31, 2022 | , , | 0 |

Arctic Monkeys release new song, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced that they would be releasing their new album, The Car, on October 21st.

Today, the band released the album’s lead single, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Arctic Monkey’s Alex Turner.

The band’s seventh studio album, The Car features ten new songs written by Turner and produced by James Ford.

Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the AM Official Store and Domino Mart.

An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops.

The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally.

You can pre-order the album here.

Artwork:

Arctic Monkeys the car

Track-listing:

  1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
  2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
  3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes
  4. Jet Skis On The Moat
  5. Body Paint
  6. The Car
  7. Big Ideas
  8. Hello You
  9. Mr Schwartz
  10. Perfect Sense

Tour dates:

September 2022

September 1 – Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

September 2 – Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4 – Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

September 16 – Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

September 18 – Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

November 2022

November 4 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 – Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 – Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 – Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 – Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 – Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 – Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 – Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 – Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 2022

December 29 – Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 – Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January 2023

January 2 – Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6 – Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8 – Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11 – Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14 – The Domain, Sydney, Australia

Rate:

About The Author

Logan White

Logan loves talking about music and when he's not doing that, he's probably watching Netflix, watching his cats do cat things, or sleeping.

Related Posts

Audio Karate’s Jason Camacho Helps Rank Descendents’ Discography

Audio Karate’s Jason Camacho Helps Rank Descendents’ Discography

Oct 13, 2020

Sammi Rae & Los Vegas move your soul on new song “Baby Baila”

Sammi Rae & Los Vegas move your soul on new song “Baby Baila”

Sep 3, 2019

Desert Daze 2019 finalizes lineup: Wu-Tang Clan, Ween, DEVO, Stereolab, and More

Desert Daze 2019 finalizes lineup: Wu-Tang Clan, Ween, DEVO, Stereolab, and More

Aug 7, 2019

REVIEW: Quinn XCII makes a mark on Cleveland with Ashe, Christian French

REVIEW: Quinn XCII makes a mark on Cleveland with Ashe, Christian French

Mar 18, 2019

Follow Us

Recent Videos

Loading...