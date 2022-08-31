Arctic Monkeys release new song, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced that they would be releasing their new album, The Car, on October 21st.

Today, the band released the album’s lead single, “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Arctic Monkey’s Alex Turner.

The band’s seventh studio album, The Car features ten new songs written by Turner and produced by James Ford.

Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the AM Official Store and Domino Mart.

An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops.

The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally.

You can pre-order the album here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am Sculptures Of Anything Goes Jet Skis On The Moat Body Paint The Car Big Ideas Hello You Mr Schwartz Perfect Sense