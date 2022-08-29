Florida recording artist Bachi runs through the city with no brakes alongside co-star Facey for the trend new hit “Stop It.” The song and visual, available now via 141st Lane Music, epitomize Bachi’s fine-built catalog of impressive tracks. The coming-of-age track continues to enforce the Tallahassee talent’s hard stance on being addressed as nothing less than a legend in the making. Check it out below.

“This record means a lot to me,” said Bachi on the significance of the song.”Because it represents the power of words over myself and others going forward. My talent deserves to be respected and anybody that thinks otherwise needs to STOP IT. It’s time to remind people whose I am and who I am.”

Bachi’s latest release is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. Facey appears on the track courtesy of his own imprint.

“Stop It” follows his Apollo1027 assisted release “Ándale,” the high energy drop doubles as a 25th birthday present to himself and was produced by Jon Keith instrumentalist Saint Novella. All preparing for Bachi’s as-yet-titled forthcoming project. “Stop It” is directed by Christopher Shipe.

