Black Veil Brides are announcing their first-ever virtual radio tour performing acoustically at 8 different radio stations. The band will be playing their latest single, Scarlet Cross, as well as other favorites from their catalog. The shows start on March 23rd for WEBN in frontman Andy Biersack’s hometown of Cincinnati, OH and wraps on April 2nd for KCJK in Kansas City, MO. Other markets include Columbus, OH; Baltimore, MD; Detroit, MI; Monmouth Ocean, NJ; Phoenix, AZ; and Madison, WI. Each performance will be unique and a different set for each station. (Photo Credit Jonathan Weiner)

All shows are streaming free at the following;

TUES 3/23 – WEBN/Cincinnati – 6:30pm EST – https://www.facebook.com/1027webn

WED 3/24 – WRKZ/Columbus – 10am EST – https://www.facebook.com/997theblitz

THU 3/25 – WIYY/Baltimore – 7pm EST – https://www.facebook.com/98online

FRI 3/26 – WRIF/Detroit – 5pm EST – https://wrif.com/

MON 3/29 – WRAT/Monmouth Ocean – 7pm EST – https://www.facebook.com/959therat

TUES 3/30 – KUPD/Phoenix – 8pm PST – https://98kupd.com/

WED 3/31 – WJJO/Madison – 7pm CST – https://www.facebook.com/941JJO

FRI 4/2 – KCJK/Kansas City – 8pm CST – https://www.facebook.com/1051THEX

After a massive social media ramp up, Black Veil Brides released the video for the track “Scarlet Cross” last November. The video was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack.

Black Veil Brides are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the upcoming concept album The Phantom Tomorrow– scheduled for release via Sumerian Records later this year with more info on the release coming from the band in April.

