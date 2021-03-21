After collaborating on her 2016 album, Thank You, the illustrious pop star Meghan Trainor reconnects with the 2021 artist-to-watch, LunchMoney Lewis, for the wavy new single “Ocean.”

In the latest release from the upcoming album, A Good Time For No Reason, Lewis and Trainor take a late-night swim in South Beach where they discuss unbreakable love and what the night has in store. Produced by Infamous, Lewis brings out a side of Meghan we are not accustomed to in a smooth creative new way. He explains:

“Even though Ocean is bright and beautiful, I actually wrote the song on a late night in the studio. My friend and producer Infamous sent me some guitar loops and different guitar chords and I guess the song just came from the soul. When I finish I knew eventually I wanted to get a girl vocal and I knew Meghan would be perfect, we have long history and chemistry of bops, she honestly to me even with all the records she’s sold amazing accolades a very underrated vocalist, Meghan can sing a lot of these pop vocalist underfloor the floor, she’s always had soul and dope arrangements and a pen. When she sent it back I knew immediately we had something special, I’m just glad it’s out in the world And people can enjoy it with us now.”

Meghan Trainor, Doja Cat, Saweetie, LunchMoney Lewis proves that he is a different kind of breed of artsy with every release. His new album is slated for sometime-2021 on his own imprint, Lunchbox Records. The project will include previously released songs “Cheat” and “Money Dance.” “Ocean” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan of the Miami star. For daily updates on A Good Time For No Reason and more, follow LML on social media.

Stream the new single by LunchMoney Lewis and Meghan Trainor below.