Hampton, Virginia recording artist El Jubo is a new force to be reckoned with in today’s music. In 2020, he put this on display with successful singles “Problems” and “Paper” featuring Zaytoven. Today, the rising star elevates to musical zen with the help of seasoned veteran Don Kevo on his riveting new release “Reborn.” Laced with a signature futuristic production, Jubo’s auto-tuned drowning lyrics speak on ascending to mental nirvana, leaving behind all past woes for intellectual and spiritual tranquility. Proving once again why he is destined to be the next big thing in music.

El Jubo on the song’s inspiration:

“Peace is not something you wish for; it’s something you make, something you do, something you are, and something you give away.”

“Reborn” sets up the highly-anticipated project, out late-2021 on Star Lights Records, currently untitled. The project will display Jubo’s promising musical abilities and provide fans with a complete look into the life of the rising star behind the flashing lights. Get a glimpse of what El Jubo has in store today with the newest release.

Stream the new single below, afterward, follow El Jubo on social media.