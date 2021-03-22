Virginia-now-San Diego recording artist Terell Online is living a care-free love life in his new video to the recent single “Simple.” Directed by A Rare Cinematic Film, the Red Cup Records CEO keep thing sutle in the new visual as he kicks a couple of razzle-dazzle verses about money, cash, hoes. Accompanied by two beauty queens, Terell enjoys the simple pleasures and convinces us he is an artist-to-watch in 2021.

“Simple” was released in 2020 among a series of new releases by Terell Online which includes “Stupid,” “Make Me” and “Counterfeit.” In 2021, Terell released his latest single with “Asking For.” All leading up to his forthcoming project scheduled for a 2021 release on his Red Cup Records. For more on Terell Online and his upcoming project, follow him on Instagram.

Take a look at the new visual to “Simple” below and stream it here.