Imogen Mahdavi reveals new single, “Some Things Are Best Over Said”

London-based singer/songwriter Imogen Mahdavi is perhaps best known fir her rich vocals, which she used to tell largely unique stories. After a handful of wistful indie-pop released under her belt, she has created her own path, and carved her name with wonderfully introspective creations.

Radiating with sincerity and grade, Mahdavi has recently released another new single, “Some Things Are Best Over Said.” The Dan Holloway (Lume, Jordan Stephens, Kwaku Asante) produced track finds her narrating about wearing your heart on your sleeve, not only romantically, but also with your family, friends, and creative outlets you choose to follow.

Mahdavi explains, “Life is short, and I am not one to be coy about my love for someone. If you make me happy, I want to shout it from the rooftops and show my appreciation. I think we get too fixated on being too much for others, not being cool enough, but there is nothing more dope to me than an honest heart and someone who isn’t afraid of being judged for showing it.”

Following the success of “Crowd of Thoughts”, a hauntingly epic track produced by Grammy-winner Eddie Serafica (Hamzaa, James Bay, Buddy Guy), “Some Things Are Best Over Said” once again features Mahdavi’s distinct, falsetto vocals as they dance atop twangy-country style guitars and floaty pop melodies. The simple and minimalist arrangements, combined with echoing harmonies give you an uplift feel to cleanse the soul, which is exactly what she is going for.

