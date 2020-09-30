No Thank You share new song, “Letter Writing Contest”

A little over two weeks ago, No Thank You announced that their new album, Embroidered Foliage, will be released on October 23rd via Lame-O Records. With the album announcement came the release of the first single, “Enough.”

Today, No Thank You has released their hook-filled second-single, “Letter Writing Contest.” With the new album, the band have pushed their cathartic sound to new heights, and “Letter Writing Contest” proves just as much.

The single kicks off with a playful drum machine and distinct melodies courtesy of vocalist/guitarist Kayee Della Monica, before kicking into surging guitars, distorted bass, and intertwined vocal harmonies that offer a crash course on No Thank You’s dynamic songwriting.

Listen to the new single below, and pre-order Embroidered Foliage here.

