No Thank You announce new album + release single, “Enough”

No Thank You have just announced their new album, Embroidered Foliage, will be released on October 23rd via Lame-O Records. Pre-orders are currently live here.
With towering guitars and anthemic hooks, Embroidered Foliage finds the Philly-based trio pushing themselves and their sound to new heights, creating their boldest work to date. To celebrate the album announcement, No Thank You have released a new single, “Enough,” which serves as a perfect introduction to the album’s dynamic range.
“Enough,” which starts with a subdued melody before crashing down with surging guitars, distorted bass, and soaring vocals that bridge between emo catharsis and 90’s alternative, can be heard below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Saturn Return
- Strange & Wonderful
- Embroidered Foliage
- Eden
- Tracing
- Letter Writing Contest
- Everything Or Nothing
- Airport
- Enough
- Leo Moon