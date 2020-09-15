No Thank You announce new album + release single, “Enough”

By
Logan White
-
No Thank You

No Thank You have just announced their new album, Embroidered Foliage, will be released on October 23rd via Lame-O Records. Pre-orders are currently live here.

With towering guitars and anthemic hooks, Embroidered Foliage finds the Philly-based trio pushing themselves and their sound to new heights, creating their boldest work to date. To celebrate the album announcement, No Thank You have released a new single, “Enough,” which serves as a perfect introduction to the album’s dynamic range.

“Enough,” which starts with a subdued melody before crashing down with surging guitars, distorted bass, and soaring vocals that bridge between emo catharsis and 90’s alternative, can be heard below.

 

Artwork:

no thank you

Track-listing:

  1. Saturn Return
  2. Strange & Wonderful
  3. Embroidered Foliage
  4. Eden
  5. Tracing
  6. Letter Writing Contest
  7. Everything Or Nothing
  8. Airport
  9. Enough
  10. Leo Moon

