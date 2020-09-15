KidsNextDoor sign with Epitaph Records + release new song, “Megan”

Today, Epitaph Records have announced their newest signing, KidsNextDoor. Comprised of Apolloislame, Dirty Butt, Maziwithapushstart, and SupremeKaka, this 4-piece innovative pink/hip-hop collective is ready to be everything you’d expect a band not to be.

Breaking down genre barriers, this group exudes a punk ethos with their DIY aesthetic similar to artists like Brockhampton and Odd Future. Today, in celebration of their signing, KidsNextDoor have released a brand new single, “Megan.”

Inspired by early 2000s rap and R&B, like Ludacris and Missy Elliott, “Megan” brings inspiration from hip-hop, trap, and punk to transport the listener right to a club dance floor.

Listen to “Megan” below.

Keep up with the band on Instagram and Soundcloud.