Today, Finger Eleven have announced that they will be hitting the road for an extensive North American headlining tour. The announcement coincides with the release of their brand new single, “Together Right,” and their first-ever career-spanning retrospective album, Greatest Hits.

Finger Eleven frontman Scott Anderson shares, “I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road. This time we’re hitting both Canada and the US, including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”

The first leg of the tour will kick off this Saturday, June 17th in Beaumont, AB and includes stops in Vancouver, Omaha, Green Bay, Cincinnati, Detroit, and more.

Today, also marks the official release of Greatest Hits, which is available CD and digital formats now, with a vinyl release (Finger Eleven’s first-ever vinyl release) following on August 25th. The 12-track collection includes the new single “Together Right” alongside the multi-platinum hit “Paralyzer” and their first breakthrough single, “One Thing.” As a bonus, the set also offers a previously unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome the Machine,” which bas been a longtime live staple.

Greatest Hits tracklist (CD/Digital)

Good Times Paralyzer Together Right Living In A Dream I’ll Keep Your Memory Vague One Thing Above First Time Falling On Slow Chemical Drag You Down Welcome To The Machine

Greatest Hits tracklist (Vinyl)

Side A:

Good Times Paralyzer Together Right Living In A Dream I’ll Keep Your Memory Vague One Thing

Side B:

Above First Time Falling On Slow Chemical Drag You Down Welcome To the Machine

Tour dates:

June 17: Four Seasons Park, Beaumont, AB

August 4: Allandale Station Park, Barrie, ON

August 6: Outdoor Stage – Queen City Ex, Regina, SK

August 9: Kickin’ Horse Saloon Stage – Saskatoon Prairieland Park, Saskatoon, SK

August 11: Prospera Place, Kelowna, BC

August: 18: Cold Lake Exhibition Park, Cold Lake, AB

August 20: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver, BC

September 2: Lot 2 @ CHNI Center, Omaha, NE

September 3: Rust Belt, Moline, IL

September 6: District 142, Detroit, MI

September 9: Blue Ridge Rock Fest, Alton, VA

September 11: The Forge, Joliet, IL

September 12: EPIC Event Center, Green Bay, WI

September 14: Riverfront Live, Cincinnati, OH

September 16: MMR*B&Q, Camden, NJ

November 20: Key City Theatre, Cranbrook, BC

November 24: Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre, Camrose, AB

November 28: Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts, North Battleford, SK