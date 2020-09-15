beabadoobee unveils new music video for “Worth It”

beabadoobee
A week ago, beabadoobee — one of the fastest rising artists of 2020, with over 900 million streams and the sixth most streamed song of the summer in “deathbed (coffee for your head) — released her latest single, “Worth it.” The song has already become a favorite amongst us here at Substream and fans alike, showcasing some nice diversity for this talented artist.

Today, beabadoobee has released an accompanying music video for the single. In the cinematic “Worth It” video, she appears hidden away in a dank and rundown motel room, as she captures the emotions of letting go of the nostalgic sentiments and mistakes that still haunt us from a previous time in our life.

Check out the music video below, and head here to pre-order Fake It Flowers, which is due out on October 16th via Dirty Hit.

2021 Tour Dates:

September 07- Manchester – O2 Ritz
September 09 – Leeds – Beckett University
September 10 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
September 11- Birmingham – O2 Institute
 September 13- Cambridge – Junction
September 14- Leicester – O2 Academy
September 23- London – O2 Forum Kentish Town
September 24- Bristol – Swx
September 25- Oxford – O2 Academy
September 28 – Dublin – The Academy
September 29- Belfast – Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 02- Newcastle – University Students Union
October 03- Edinburgh – The Liquid Room
October 04 – Glasgow – Swg3

Artwork:

beabadoobee

Track-listing:

  1. Care
  2. Worth It
  3. Dye It Red
  4. Back To Mars
  5. Charlie Brown
  6. Emo Song
  7. Sorry
  8. Further Away
  9. Horen Sarrison
  10. How Was Your Day?
  11. Together
  12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene

