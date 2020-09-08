beabadoobee releases new single, “Worth It”

Today, beabadoobee — one of the fastest rising artists of 2020, with over 900 million streams and the sixth most streamed song of the summer in “deathbed (coffee for your head) — has released their brand new single, “Worth It.”
“Worth It” is flickering tin ambiance created by brazen grunge-esque guitar, and captures the emotions revolving around letting go of nostalgia and haunting mistakes from prior relationships. “Worth It” is written “simply about teenage infidelity” beabadoobee shares, “and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”
The rising star will be releasing their debut album, Fake It Flowers, on October 16th via Dirty Hit. “Worth It” is joined by a pair of previously released singles from the album: “Sorry” and “Care.” Pre-orders for the record can be found here.
beabadoobee has also announced the Fake It Flowers headline tour for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 9, 2020; general on-sale begins Friday, September 11, 2020.
beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates
September 07- Manchester – O2 Ritz
September 09 – Leeds – Beckett University
September 10 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
September 11 – Birmingham – O2 Institute
September 13 – Cambridge – Junction
September 14 – Leicester – O2 Academy
September 23 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town
September 24 – Bristol – Swx
September 25 – Oxford – O2 Academy
September 28 – Dublin – The Academy
September 29 – Belfast – Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 02 – Newcastle – University Students Union
October 03 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room
October 04 – Glasgow – Swg3
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Care
- Worth It
- Dye It Red
- Back To Mars
- Charlie Brown
- Emo Song
- Sorry
- Further Away
- Horen Sarrison
- How Was Your Day?
- Together
- Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene