beabadoobee releases new single, “Worth It”

Today, beabadoobee — one of the fastest rising artists of 2020, with over 900 million streams and the sixth most streamed song of the summer in “deathbed (coffee for your head) — has released their brand new single, “Worth It.”

“Worth It” is flickering tin ambiance created by brazen grunge-esque guitar, and captures the emotions revolving around letting go of nostalgia and haunting mistakes from prior relationships. “Worth It” is written “simply about teenage infidelity” beabadoobee shares, “and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

The rising star will be releasing their debut album, Fake It Flowers, on October 16th via Dirty Hit. “Worth It” is joined by a pair of previously released singles from the album: “Sorry” and “Care.” Pre-orders for the record can be found here.

beabadoobee has also announced the Fake It Flowers headline tour for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 9, 2020; general on-sale begins Friday, September 11, 2020.

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates

September 07- Manchester – O2 Ritz

September 09 – Leeds – Beckett University

September 10 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

September 11 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

September 13 – Cambridge – Junction

September 14 – Leicester – O2 Academy

September 23 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 24 – Bristol – Swx

September 25 – Oxford – O2 Academy

September 28 – Dublin – The Academy

September 29 – Belfast – Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 02 – Newcastle – University Students Union

October 03 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room

October 04 – Glasgow – Swg3

Artwork:

Track-listing: