beabadoobee releases new single, “Worth It”

Today, beabadoobee — one of the fastest rising artists of 2020, with over 900 million streams and the sixth most streamed song of the summer in “deathbed (coffee for your head) — has released their brand new single, “Worth It.”

“Worth It” is flickering tin ambiance created by brazen grunge-esque guitar, and captures the emotions revolving around letting go of nostalgia and haunting mistakes from prior relationships. “Worth It” is written¬†“simply about teenage infidelity” beabadoobee shares, “and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

The rising star will be releasing their debut album, Fake It Flowers, on October 16th via Dirty Hit. “Worth It” is joined by a pair of previously released singles from the album: “Sorry” and “Care.” Pre-orders for the record can be found here.

beabadoobee has also announced the Fake It Flowers headline tour for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 9, 2020; general on-sale begins Friday, September 11, 2020.

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates

September 07- Manchester – O2 Ritz

September 09 – Leeds – Beckett University

September 10 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

September 11 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

September 13 – Cambridge – Junction

September 14 – Leicester – O2 Academy

September 23 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 24 – Bristol – Swx

September 25 – Oxford – O2 Academy

September 28 – Dublin – The Academy

September 29 – Belfast – Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 02 – Newcastle – University Students Union

October 03 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room

October 04 – Glasgow – Swg3

Artwork:

Track-listing: