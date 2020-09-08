HOAX Tells Us About “Western Medicine” In New Single

New York band HOAX is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in today’s music. With an infectious dance-ready sound and unique presence, the band is guaranteed to shake up the game. Today, they prove it in the release of their latest song, titled, “Western Medicine.” The sixth single off their upcoming album, HOAX delivers a thought-provoking masterpiece about existential expectations behind their strings-driven composition.

About making the new song, the band’s Michael Raj says, “I think humans kind of live through this notion that ‘as long as there is breath, there is hope’. We fixate on this, and spend so much time pondering on the meaning of our meandering existence, only to resort to these proclaimed ‘Western Medicine’ ​that allow our self-formulated expectations to control us and guide our decisions when really, they are just “miracle snake oils” than healthy lifestyles. But I do understand why, I think. Existence is painful, and numbing seems necessary.​”

About the rising band, HOAX is an indie pop-rock band from Queens, New York. It is the musical brainchild of Michael Raj and Frantz Cesar, who create the sonics and concepts behind their self-described style of “empathy pop” music. Their modern vintage musical sound draws from a wide range of influences like 60’s pop, 70’s Motown, and alternative R&B.

HOAX’s debut album, b?, arrives late-2020. “Western Medicine” is streaming everywhere on HOAX Creatives. For more HOAX music, check out the complete catalog on Spotify. For more on HOAX, follow the new band today on Instagram.