PREMIERE: Noble Oak releases new single “Derailed”

Spanning a range of tempos, Noble Oak’s music is renowned for his immersive and captivating songs that are equally as passionate when instrumental as they are when layered with his ethereal tenor.Compared to the likes of The War On Drugs, Bob Moses and Tame Impala, Noble Oak has been internationally recognized by Stereogum, HYPEBEAST, DIY, Indie Shuffle, CLASH Magazine and more, with radio support from BBC Radio’s Phil Taggart, KCRW’s Chris Douridas and CBC’s Tom Power among many others. Noble Oak’s full-length label debut with Last Gang Records, titled Horizon is set for worldwide release on June 19th, 2020.
“Derailed looks at the distractions we have to navigate along our path, and the decisions we face when given the choice between something easy and something real.” – Noble Oak
Follow Noble Oak on;
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook