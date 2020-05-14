Vwillz Wants To Understand The Meaing of Love in “B.O.U.”

New loverboy Vwillz is a Colorado Springs recording artist accruing popularity at the top of 2020 with his catchy new sound and unique presence. After igniting a surge of popularity, Vwillz continues to entice newfound fans with the release of his latest love story, titled, “B.O.U.”. Short for “Both of Us,” the new artist talks about his rollercoaster ride dealing with young love. Appreciating love from those around him, Vwillz shreds back layers of his emotions to get a better understanding of what is important to his heart.

In a press release, he adds, “I’m at a stage in my life where I realize that you have to nurture your relationships with friends, family, and anyone who knew you before the world deemed you worth knowing. Those who’ve had your back from day one. As life happens, there will be challenges and roadblocks that could be potentially detrimental to that bond. As long as you can recalibrate and get back on the same page collectively you can accomplish anything. For me, this is exactly where I am in my career and putting that into words not only helps me but my hope is that it helps others.”

Vwillz’s new song sets up the beginning of a string of new hits destined to come throughout 2020 by the rising star. Fans adore him for his vulnerability and enjoy hearing his love story’s trials and tribulations. Interesting to see where Vwillz takes his sound next.

“B.O.U.” puts Vwillz on a path of anticipation later this year in his forthcoming new album, currently untitled. The project will follow Vwillz’s 2019 EP, False Hopes & Dead Ends. For updates on what’s next, follow Vwillz on Twitter.