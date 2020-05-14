The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Share Big Ideas On “Brace Yourself”

The second single from the Emergency EP finds The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus sharing a message of understanding and emotional vulnerability right when we need it most.

Every musician has a message they push through their art. The presentation and description change from track to track, but the main idea is always the same. If they want you to be strong, the music usually speaks to overcoming hardships, and if they want you to think for yourself, then the music takes issue with oppressors of all forms. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus wants you to be more empathetic, both with others and yourself, and they’ve built a career on making this urging a battle cry.

Take the group’s breakout smash hit, “Face Down,” for example. The song earned worldwide acclaim for its unabashed depiction of domestic assault and the lies we tell ourselves following traumatic events. Still, the real magic of the track lies in the structure of its narrative. As catchy as it is, the song works before vocalist Ron Winters holds our hand as we visit traumatic moments that we recognize from our pasts or from the lives of people we love. That journey chips away at the walls we built to keep complicated feelings at bay, making us feel safe enough to begin processing things often we try to avoid.

A similar, yet far more poetic journey unfolds on “Brace Yourself,” The lead single from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ upcoming Emergency EP. With references to being cautious in activities and wearing gloves, it’s easy to draw comparisons to the COVID-19 crisis, which is entirely the point. The band is doing what few have done in music. They are using their platform to promote a better, healthier way of living to everyone within their reach.

More importantly, the song reinforces the need to empathize with those around us. The hook of “Bracy Yourself” urges listeners to fight the urge to hide from the world and fight their fellow man by asking them to open themselves up emotionally. The planet does not need selfish, cold-hearted individuals who believe their happiness or freedom matters more than anyone else. We need communication, collaboration, and understanding. Freedom is only free if everyone enjoys it. We might not be able to live the lives we want right now, but we can forge meaningful connections and work toward a better existence for humans around the globe.

These ideas are nothing new, of course, but “Brace Yourself” is the first rock song in recent memory to remind people that emotional vulnerability is a sign of strength. The band isn’t afraid to wear their hearts on their sleeves, and they believe others should do the same. They understand that people are not that different from one another. Where we live and what we think may vary, but at the end of the day, everyone wants to feel safe and happy with those that they love. We want the opportunity to live long and prosperous lives defined by our actions and intentions rather than our economic contributions. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus reminds us of those fundamental truths and many more with this song, and it could not have come at a better time.