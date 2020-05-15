D.Tall Find His New Path Through Rebirth on ‘Kill Lucy’ LP

Known for his big-time references in popular musicians Lecrae and J.White, D.Tall is the next big thing coming out of Dallas with his unique rhymes and message. After developing a must-see appeal regionally, the rising star is ready to take his act on a global scale in the anticipated new album, titled, Kill Lucy.

As a new standout, the 10-track project has a lot to prove and with everything on the line, D.Tall exceeds all expectations. The album speaks volumes as D.Tall sheds his past and presents a promising future with buzzworthy songs like “Tried to Love the Streets,” “Glory to God” and “Thank You.” D.Tall’s story is motion picture compelling and will inspire through vulnerability and triumphant.

When asked about the album’s concept, D.Tall divulged, “Kill Lucy is simply true-life stories and situations over soulful production. Pictures are painted on every record, real Van Gogh-like. This type of transparency and vulnerability in hip-hop is rare. Given the climate of where we are as a society right now, Kill Lucy was necessary. I’m just the messenger.”

On Kill Lucy, D.Tall exceed your expectations with the different subject matter and thought-provoking appeal. Stream it now, D.Tall’s new album is available now on all DSP via 2 Entertainment. For more D.Tall, follow the star on the rise on Twitter.