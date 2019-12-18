Holiday Five: Circa Waves share their five favorite holiday films

If you’ve been reading Substream for a while, you may have seen our weekly Take Five column, where we highlight our five favorite songs from the previous week. For the month of December, we wanted to highlight of our love and appreciation of the holidays by doing something special for our readers. So for this month, we present you with a special variation of Take Five with the Holiday Five.

We’ve gotten together with some amazing artists and music industry people to chat about their five favorite holiday movies. This will be more than a weekly column, so be sure to check in every day to see who joined us to talk about their favorite holiday movies.

Our seventh piece this month comes from Circa Waves, who will be releasing their new record, Sad Happy, on March 13th, 2020. Head below to see what their favorite holiday films are!

It’s A Wonderful Life – I don’t know when this started but me and my dad have been watching this film every year together. I love it’s a perfectly idealised version of small-town America and how unashamedly sentimental it is. Also, James Stewart is one of my favourite actors of all time.

Die Hard – Not only is Die Hard a Christmas film, but it’s also definitely the best Christmas film. Bruce Willis with hair! Alan Rickman! What’s not to love

Bad Santa – Billy-Bob Thornton as an alcoholic department store Santa? Yes please. A good watch if you’re bored with the standard saccharine Christmas movies.

Home Alone – I just don’t think it can be beaten, I can watch this an endless amount of times and still not get bored, doesn’t truly feel like Christmas until you’ve watched Home Alone.