English rockers You Me At Six have just released their brand new single, “No Future? Yeah Right” which features Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari via Rise Records.
The song features a soaring and defiant chorus, and is an anthemic ode to taking a stand for yourself.
“‘No Future? Yeah Right’ is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle,” says You Me At Six vocalist Josh Franceschi. “Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others’ insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone’s true colours and them being dark. Getting our long-time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound.”
“No Future? Yeah Right” follows a near frenzy of excitement reached by fans online after the band confirmed their 8th studio record entitled Truth Decay, which will be out early next year. It is the second offering from the band’s forthcoming album, following the release of the huge rock anthem “Deep Cuts” released this past. July.
Tour dates:
Sept. 19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Sept. 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT
Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT
Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle – SOLD OUT
Sept. 25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – SOLD OUT
Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Sept. 30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct. 01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT
Oct. 02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda – SOLD OUT
Oct. 04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel – SOLD OUT
Oct. 05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Oct. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT
Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall – SOLD OUT
Oct. 09 – Minneapolis, MN. @ The Fillmore – SOLD OUT
Oct. 11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Oct. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 14 – Portland, OR. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre – SOLD OUT
Oct. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo – SOLD OUT
Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT
Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT