English rockers You Me At Six have just released their brand new single, “No Future? Yeah Right” which features Rou Reynolds of Enter Shikari via Rise Records.

The song features a soaring and defiant chorus, and is an anthemic ode to taking a stand for yourself.

“‘No Future? Yeah Right’ is a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle,” says You Me At Six vocalist Josh Franceschi. “Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others’ insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone’s true colours and them being dark. Getting our long-time friend Rou to lend his skills to our angst and defiance made the song that much more profound.”

“No Future? Yeah Right” follows a near frenzy of excitement reached by fans online after the band confirmed their 8th studio record entitled Truth Decay, which will be out early next year. It is the second offering from the band’s forthcoming album, following the release of the huge rock anthem “Deep Cuts” released this past. July.

Tour dates:

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Sept. 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT

Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT

Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle – SOLD OUT

Sept. 25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – SOLD OUT

Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sept. 30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT

Oct. 02 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda – SOLD OUT

Oct. 04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel – SOLD OUT

Oct. 05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Oct. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – SOLD OUT

Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall – SOLD OUT

Oct. 09 – Minneapolis, MN. @ The Fillmore – SOLD OUT

Oct. 11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 14 – Portland, OR. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre – SOLD OUT

Oct. 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo – SOLD OUT

Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater – SOLD OUT

Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT