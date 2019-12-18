After teasing fans with impending news, Have Mercy have finally announced their farewell tour as a band.
With a ten year career behind them, many sold out shows, and well-received discography, Have Mercy will be put to rest in 2020.
This is it.
I’m almost in tears writing this but it’s time. I never thought I’d see the day but it’s time to say goodbye. It’s been almost 10 years.
Please join us on this final run. pic.twitter.com/BvcO0JBx9M
— HAVE MERCY (@HaveMercyMD) December 18, 2019
Their final tour as a band will feature support coming from Selfish Things, Young Culture, and Fredo Disco. The tour will kick off on February 5th in Boston, Massachusetts, and wrap up with a hometown show for Have Mercy on March 20th in Baltimore, Maryland.
Chrck out all of the dates below.
Tour Dates:
2/5 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
2/6 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground
2/7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
2/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
2/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
2/11 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
2/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Imurj
2/14 – Margate, FL @ O’Malley’s
2/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
2/16 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
2/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
2/19 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
2/21 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
2/22 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
2/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
2/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
2/26 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
2/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
2/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
2/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Noisepop Music Festival
3/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
3/3 – Portland, OR @ TBD
3/4 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
3/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock
3/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis
3/8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Rino
3/10 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage
3/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
3/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
3/13 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
3/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Foundry
3/15 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar
3/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
3/18 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
3/20 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar