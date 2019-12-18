After teasing fans with impending news, Have Mercy have finally announced their farewell tour as a band.

With a ten year career behind them, many sold out shows, and well-received discography, Have Mercy will be put to rest in 2020.

This is it. I’m almost in tears writing this but it’s time. I never thought I’d see the day but it’s time to say goodbye. It’s been almost 10 years. Please join us on this final run. pic.twitter.com/BvcO0JBx9M — HAVE MERCY (@HaveMercyMD) December 18, 2019

Their final tour as a band will feature support coming from Selfish Things, Young Culture, and Fredo Disco. The tour will kick off on February 5th in Boston, Massachusetts, and wrap up with a hometown show for Have Mercy on March 20th in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chrck out all of the dates below.

Tour Dates:

2/5 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

2/6 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

2/7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

2/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

2/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

2/11 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

2/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Imurj

2/14 – Margate, FL @ O’Malley’s

2/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

2/16 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

2/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

2/19 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/21 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

2/22 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

2/26 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

2/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

2/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Noisepop Music Festival

3/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

3/3 – Portland, OR @ TBD

3/4 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

3/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock

3/7 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

3/8 – Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

3/10 – Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

3/11 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

3/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

3/13 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

3/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Foundry

3/15 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

3/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

3/18 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

3/20 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar