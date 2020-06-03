PREMIERE: Right On, Kid deliver with new music video for “Cold Again”

Right On, Kid has definitely captured what feels to be a bit like a day in the life of the band with their new music video for Cold Again. Van rides, airline flights, bar hoping, hanging with friends and playing clubs! Count me in!!!

“This is one of our favorite songs that we have written as a band. It was an entire collective effort in the studio from start to finish and we are so happy with the results. We wanted to create a music video that showcases the best parts of creating and play music with your friends.” – Zach Rose

