Averaging 168,517 monthly listeners on Spotify. Instilled with masterful wordplay, intricate flows, and versatility in production, indie superstar Kresnt prepares to dominate the charts with his brand-new single, titled, “Never Picked.” For the new song, the Canadian nabs stellar new acts Lidnesty and NO1-NOAH for a snappy dance vibe.

Produced by Audiodrugz, the based on a true story song conceptualize loving a delicate flower, you’ve grown and loved, and deciding to never pick it, so it can live its full potential and be admired from afar. The song’s catchy theme attracted the support of the co-stars.

“Never Picked” lays the foundation for the star’s new album, Everybody Knows (Re-loaded). Scheduled for June 10, the album captures Kresnt being 100% genuine with songs that developed from the back of his mind. Kresnt states this project is more of a “curated playlist of his emotions.” Music enthusiasts will enjoy a tracklist of RnB, soul, and Hip-Hop bangers.

Take a listen to “Never Picked” now. Brought to you by The Lunar Cycle.